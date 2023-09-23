DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was arrested by authorities Saturday for allegedly stealing a vehicle during a burglary and attempting to run over two officers with her vehicle.

Janice Anderson was taken to the hospital to be evaluated and was then transported to the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center where multiple charges are pending, deputies said.

Deputies said the car was stolen during a burglary off of Ousleydale Road in Hartsville. Before deputies arrived on the scene, Hartsville police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle and a chase ensued, according to deputies.

Darlington County deputies joined the pursuit, and the driver was taken into custody off of N. 5th Street in Hartsville. During the course of the pursuit, deputies said at one-point officers attempted to take the driver into custody and then she appeared to attempt to run over two officers with her vehicle.

No other information is available at this time.

Count on News13 for updates.