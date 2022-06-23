DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was arrested Tuesday after deputies found drugs while executing a search warrant in the Darlington area, according to authorities.

Cassie Barnwell has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine and for the possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Deputies found an ounce of methamphetamine, along with eight grams of methamphetamines mixed with fentanyl, at the home on Geneva Drive, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.