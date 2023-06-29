DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was taken into custody and taken to a hospital on Thursday after barricading herself inside a home on Commanche Drive in Darlington County, deputies said.

The incident began when deputies went to the home to complete an emergency pickup order that stemmed from narcotics and mental health issues, Sheriff James Hudson Jr. said.

When the woman would not come out, Hudson said a special operations team and a female patrol officer were called to help. She eventually came out and was taken to the hospital.

Hudson said it was the fourth barricade situation this week in Darlington County.

Darlington County authorities have a man in custody after a barricade situation Tuesday morning. One of the incidents happened Tuesday morning when a man allegedly assaulted someone with a screwdriver and then barricaded himself inside a home on Weaver Street.

No information was immediately available about the other incidents.