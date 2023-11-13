DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Hartsville convenience store worker allegedly redeemed $140 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets that were stolen from the store where she worked, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Shaquana Hamilton was arrested on Nov. 3 and charged with intent to defraud, counterfeit game tickets, SLED said in a news release. She was booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center and released the same day on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond, online jail records show.

According to an arrest warrant provided to News13 by SLED, Hamilton worked at the Hartsville Flash Market where the five South Carolina Education Lottery tickets were stolen. She redeemed them at the PM Food Mart on 4th Street in Hartsville.

