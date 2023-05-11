DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was charged after a 2-year-old drowned May 2 in a swimming pool in Darlington County, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.
Tailor Rose Parsons was arrested and charged with homicide by child abuse, according to deputies.
Parsons allegedly left the child unattended for at least five hours, leading to the child climbing into a neighbor’s swimming pool on Old Timers Court in the Lamar area, according to an arrest warrant.
The child’s identity has not been released.
Parsons remained in W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center without bond as of Thursday evening, according to online booking records.
* * *
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.