DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was charged with attempted murder after a shooting Thursday in Darlington County.

Marta Jaimes Castanada was charged with attempted murder and pointing and presenting a firearm, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called Thursday to the 3000 block of Fieldcrest Road after reports of a man being shot, according to the sheriff’s office.

Castanada is accused of shooting the victim in the chest with a semi-automatic rifle “causing great bodily injury,” according to an arrest warrant.

The shooting will remain under investigation. As of Monday afternoon, Castanada remains in W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.