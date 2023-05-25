DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman died in a house fire in Darlington County Thursday afternoon, Coroner Todd Hardee confirmed to News13.
Hardee said the fire happened on Jeffords Mill Road. SLED is helping investigate.
No other information was immediately available. News13 has reached out to Darlington County Fire Chief Ricky Flowers for more information.
