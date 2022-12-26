DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman died and four others were taken to an area hospital following a fire early Monday morning in Darlington County, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.

Crews responded to the fire at about 2:30 a.m. Monday on Hidden Creek Road in the Pine Ridge Community off of West Old Camden Road, Darlington County Fire Department Chief Ricky Flowers said.

Upon arrival, crews discovered a duplex fire. Neighbors reported that one person was not accounted for, according to Flowers.

A woman’s body was located after fire crews searched the home, Flowers said. The woman’s body will be autopsied. Her name has not yet been released.

Four others were taken to the hospital to be evaluated, according to Flowers.

No additional information was immediately available.

The fire remains under investigation by the Darlington County Fire Department, Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Darlington County Coroner’s Office and SLED.

Count on News13 for updates.