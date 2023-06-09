DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman has turned herself in to authorities in Darlington County, where she faces a felony DUI charge involving the death of a child in connection with a May 1 crash near Hartsville, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Bailey Rochelle Dixon is also charged with child endangerment. She was being held Friday in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center, according to online jail records. No bond has been set.

According to the highway patrol, Dixon’s Honda Accord went off Highway 151 near 14th Street and hit a tree. The child died after being taken by EMS to Carolina Pines Medical Center. Dixon was taken by EMS to McLeod Regional Medical Center.

No additional information was immediately available.