DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman has been charged with murder in Darlington County after allegedly shooting a person in the back of the head in June while they were “discussing the dogs,” according to an arrest warrant provided to News13 by the county sheriff’s office.
Alison Causey Ward was arrested on Friday and booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center, where she was awaiting a bond hearing, deputies said. She also was charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
The shooting happened at about 9:15 p.m. on June 29 in the 600 block of Joye Road in the Lamar area, the sheriff’s office said. The victim, whose name has not been released, was found on the floor and appeared to have been shot.
According to the warrants, Ward allegedly used a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson pistol to shoot the victim.
No additional information was immediately available. Sheriff’s deputies and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are handling the investigation.
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in West Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.