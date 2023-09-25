DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Darlington County women are facing charges after allegedly getting onto stopped school buses and making threats and using profane language, authorities said.

Sham’e Cree Bishop and Terronica Alecia Graham were arrested on Sunday after separate incidents on Sept. 15 and Sept. 18, the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said. Both were charged with interfering with the operation of a school bus and released from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center after posting $5,000 personal recognizance bonds.

According to a warrant provided to News13 by the sheriff’s office, Bishop got onto a school bus that was stopped to let passengers get off in the 100 block of Bishop Drive. She allegedly threatened a juvenile and the bus driver and used profanities.

Graham also boarded a stopped bus and threatened juveniles and a bus driver and used profanities in a separate incident near the 100 block of Dovesville Highway, according to a warrant.

Both incidents were captured on security video from the buses’ cameras, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office also encouraged anyone who has a problem involving a school bus to call the school district.