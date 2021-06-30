Darlington County’s longtime clerk of court switches party affiliation

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW/AP) – Darlington County’s longtime clerk of court announced he’s switching his party affiliation.

Scott Suggs will go from being a Democrat to being a Republican because of what he characterized as shifts in Democrats that made the party “unrecognizable” compared to that of years past.

Suggs has been Darlington County’s clerk of court since 1997.

State GOP Chairman Drew McKissick says the move shows a deepening conservatism in South Carolina despite blue trends in neighboring states.

Suggs wife, Angie L. Suggs, was recently elected as Darlington County Auditor, as a Republican. She was sworn in Wednesday afternoon by Governor Henry McMaster.