Darlington Fire Department recognizes several members for their service

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington Fire Department presented awards to several members in recognition of their service throughout the year on Saturday night.

Commander Lane McRae presented the Firefighter of the Year Award to Engineer Brandon Wilson at the Grand Old Post Office, according to Darlington officials.

The Department also recognized several staff members who responded to the most full alarms including:

First place: Engineer Jim Brunson

Second place: Engineer Steve Abbott

Third place: Assistant Fire Chief Charles Bailey

Fourth place: Captain James Jett

Fifth place: Firefighter Clint Deas

Engineer Steve Abbott also received the Beckham-Drake-Stone Award — awarded to the Volunteer of the Year — for the second time in five years. The first time he received the award was in 2016.

Other awards include The Chief’s Pet Award (Firefighter Seth Cavanaugh) and Agitator of the Year (Firefighter Ronald Reese Page), as well as several years of service awards including:

35 years: Paul Bryant, Timothy Jeffrey, Chuck Kelly

30 years: Charlotte Fulton, Stephen Bailey

25 years: Lacy Weatherford, Steve Abbott

10 years: Frannie Baker, Charles Chestnut, Juanita Howard

5 years: John Gutierrez, Sharon Blakney, Thomas Wiggins, Kenneth Kelly, Milas Gainey, Sheila Jones

Awards for years of service are recognized in five-year increments with a pin.