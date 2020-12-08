Darlington makes major investment in upcoming e-sports program

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Darlington is investing thousands of dollars in equipment as it prepares to get into the world of e-sports.

Local officials hope the upcoming program will benefit kids who may prefer to have fun behind the screen instead of on the field.

“They’re relying on each other, communicating,” Area Director for Darlington County Parks and Recreation Brantley Jett said. “Having to rely on your teammates. It’s actually a mission.”

The city is working to revamp a room on the second floor of the recreation center on Sanders Street ahead of the program’s slated spring-time start date.

The room will hold state-of-the-art technology for the e-sports program.

“It’s not the traditional gaming,” Jett said. “It’s more PC gaming. Most of the games is more kids working on a four vs. four or five vs. five setting. So they’re relying on each other, communicating.”

E-sports is a rapidly expanding business of competitive video gaming that millions of people watch around the world. Many communities in South Carolina have started their own e-sports programs, including Charleston and Columbia.

In the Pee Dee, the Florence County Recreation Department began an e-sports program last year, and has helped Darlington to ready its own.

“Florence… gave us the blueprint for it,” Jett said. “They’ve been very helpful.”

Darlington city council approved the purchasing of $36,000 for equipment in October. Jett says around 30 kids from around the county will be able to participate at first. The age range is from 9 through high school.

“We’ll probably them up into three different age groups for the initial run,” Jett explained. “And then we’ll try to expand from there.”

But for now, the focus is getting the room outfitted with the proper equipment. Asset Technology Group is helping with that.

“You need really excellent processors,” Bill Lynch, with the company, said. “Plenty of RAM, sizeable video card, plenty of space for the games. The hardware needs to be up to speed.”

Jett says activities like e-sports can help kids get up to speed, too.

“Keeping kids active. Keep them off the streets. Keep their mind active,” he said.

Jett expects the program to be up and running in March, with a registration period happening sometime before.

