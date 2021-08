DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after a head-on collision Friday morning outside of Darlington, according Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee.

The person, who is from Darlington, was pronounced dead at the scene. Hardee said the crash happened at about 8:45 a.m. on East Billy Farrow Highway.

Other details were not immediately available.

The identity of the person will be released once their family is notified.