Darlington, Marlboro county airports get more than $2 million in federal funding

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Pee Dee airports have received more than $2 million in federal grants to implement improvements.

The Marlboro County Jetport has received $835,701 to rehabilitate its taxiway, according to an announcement earlier this month by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Darlington County Jetport received more than $1.8 million to construct, extend and improve a safety area.

Representatives for each airport did not respond to interview requests from News13.

The Georgetown County Airport also received more than $5 million to rehabilitate its runway.