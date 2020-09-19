Darlington mayor upset with SCDOT over flooding, outdated drains

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington Mayor Curtis Boyd says SCDOT-maintained drains are falling to the wayside as the city cleans up from major street flooding Thursday.

“The issues we have in Darlington are DOT roads,” Mayor Boyd said Friday. “Out of 43 roads in Darlington we own, we own the drains with that road. We only had one road, North Sycamore that was blocked.”

Boyd said the city has struggled to get DOT onboard with updating stormwater drains. He said many of the drains in the city simply aren’t large enough because they’re too outdated.

He mentioned the major flooding on Broad and Pearl Streets Thursday, both of which he said are under state jurisdiction.

“We need large infrastructure,” he said. “It’s just not up to par. And trying to get to the state to work with you- the nine months I’ve been here, it’s been a lot of excuses. ‘We’re short people,’ it’s a number of things they tell us.”

“So it’s like constantly put on deaf ears.”

Despite that, Boyd said some progress has been made with the state Department of Transportation. He said an SCDOT engineer confirmed Friday the agency will re-do infrastructure along Wells Street down to Orange Street. Boyd claimed that work was supposed to be done five years ago.

Boyd discussed this issue with Representative Robert Williams and Senator Malloy at length Friday and is thankful for their attention to the problem.

He plans to present city council and the city manager a proposal that the city take over some of the roads through a grant. He said it’s important the infrastructure is up to date for local businesses. He added that there is a developer interested in putting up a two million dollar apartment building downtown, but he may back out if the infrastructure issues don’t get fixed.

Mayor Boyd said he’s threatened to sue DOT, but doesn’t want to go that route.

News13 has reached out to SCDOT for more information regarding this. Count on us for updates.