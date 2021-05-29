Darlington police, recreation leaders to host community forum on Wednesday

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – Darlington police and the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation will conduct a community forum aimed at “taking back our community,” on Wednesday, police said in a Facebook post.

The forum is scheduled for 6-7 p.m. at the Harmon Baldwin Center, 300 Sanders Street. Seating will be limited, and refreshments will be served.

The forum comes after Police Chief Kelvin Washington and Sheriff James Hudson held a news conference on May 21 to address a recent spike of violence in the region.

