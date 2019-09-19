Darlington Raceway annual 5k renamed for Sgt. Terrence Carraway

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington Raceway’s annual 5K race has been renamed for Sgt. Terrence Carraway.

Florence Police Sgt. Carraway was killed in October 2018’s Vintage Place shooting.

Carraway was from Darlington.

Darlington Raceway will host the race on November 1 and it will now be named the “Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K,” according to a release from the raceway. The race will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will run under the lights of Darlington Raceway.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Terrence F. Carraway Foundation, a non-profit raising donations for a new SC Fallen Officers Memorial Park on Darlington’s Main Street.

