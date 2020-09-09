Darlington Raceway, NASCAR Foundation donate teddy bears to comfort young patients

NASCAR representatives rolled into Tidelands Health on Wednesday with a special donation for the health system’s youngest patients.

Darlington Raceway donated 20 teddy bears to Tidelands Health through The NASCAR Foundation’s Fourth Annual Speedy Bear Brigade, a coast-to-coast effort on National Teddy Bear Day to bring comfort to young patients. NASCAR officials selected hospitals and health systems to receive this year’s donation of the NASCAR Foundation’s customized “Speedy Bears.”

“These adorable bears will bring such comfort to children in our care locations facing medical challenges and often feeling a bit uneasy in an unfamiliar environment,” said Dr. Gerald Harmon, vice president of medical affairs at Tidelands Health. “We applaud Darlington Raceway and The NASCAR Foundation for developing and promoting this special ‘Speedy Bear Brigade’ program to make a difference in the lives of these young patients.”

On Wednesday, NASCAR volunteers, officials and drivers came together to deliver 900 Speedy Bears to 40 hospitals across the country.

Since the Speedy Bear Brigade started in 2017, the program has delivered nearly 4,000 teddy bears to sick children at more than 80 hospitals.

“Darlington Raceway shares the joy of competition with our fans at the track, but off the track we share our support for children and families in our local community,” said Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp. “We are proud to support the fourth annual Speedy Bear Brigade with The NASCAR Foundation as it provides a moment for these heroic children at Tidelands Health to embrace the comfort of a new lifelong teddy bear.”