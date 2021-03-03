Darlington Raceway to host Track Laps for Charity

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Drivers will have the chance to take their vehicle on the Darlington Raceway in exchange for a charitable donation, the organization announced Wednesday.

The first Track Laps for Charity event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 20.

Proceeds from each event will go toward Darlington Shares — a part of the NASCAR Foundation — and a regional charity. The first event will benefit Darlington Shares and Donate Life South Carolina.

Track Laps for Charity will allow personal vehicles on the Too Tough to Tame track in exchange for a $20 donation.

Drivers must be at least 18 years old and have a valid driver’s license. The maximum speed limit on the track is set at 55 mph, and driver’s must stay inside their vehicle at all times due to COVID-19 precautions. Motorcycles will not be allowed.

To view more rules and sign up, visit darlingtonraceway.com/tracklaps.