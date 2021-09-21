Darlington school named 2021 National Blue Ribbon school

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington school was named a 2021 National Blue Ribbon school by the U.S. Department of Education.

Mayo High for Math, Science & Technology was one of five schools in South Carolina to get the honor, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said. “I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs.”

Schools are recognized as either exemplary high-performing schools or exemplary achievement gap-closing schools, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

The other South Carolina schools to receive the award were Clemson Elementary School, Powdersville Middle School, Belle Hall Elementary School, and Meeting Street Academy-Spartanburg.

In it’s 39 years, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has given out about 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools.