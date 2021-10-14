Darlington shooting prompts school lockdown; lockdown lifted

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A shooting Thursday in Darlington prompted a lockdown at Mayo High School, according to Darlington Police Chief Kelvin Washington.

The shooting happened in the area of King Edward’s Street. One person was hit and has “very minor injuries,” according to Washington.

The shooting involved three suspects and all three are in custody, Washington said.

Mayo High School went on lockdown temporarily as a precaution but the lockdown has since been lifted. The Darlington County School District also said Darlington Adult Education and the Darlington County Intervention School were also placed on lockdown.

The district said parents were notified of the lockdown and the all-clear from law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office assisted in the incident.

Count on News13 for updates to this developing story.