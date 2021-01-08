Darlington temporarily moves fire station ahead of major road repairs

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — SCDOT is expected to begin work Monday on an area in Darlington that’s been prone to sink holes.

Darlington mayor Curtis Boyd said the area around Wells Street and Orange Street has seen six sinkholes in the past year. The city’s fire station is at that intersection, so the city has temporarily move DFD’s operations to another building on East Broad Street in anticipation of the repairs.

“Fire trucks are really heavy, got a lot of buses going up and down there with kids,” the mayor said of the area. “And as I told them… what is it going to take to fix this is… So thank God we’re getting it fixed before any major loss.”

The mayor called the area a ‘time bomb waiting to happen,’ and is glad that SCDOT has plans to get the area repaired.

He’s pushed to get Darlington’s roads improved since becoming mayor. Many of the roads are state maintained ones, so the city is reliant on SCDOT to get them fixed.

The city has also recently purchased a machine to help fill potholes around town, something some community members complain of.

“Sometimes your car might get locked out of line because the roads are so bad,” Barbara Davis said, who often shops in Darlington.

The city has been working on 17 roads, while SCDOT has recently paved three roads in town.

“A large company or small company doesn’t want to move into town if they see there’s flooding and bad infrastructure,” the mayor said. “So that’s got to be fixed. It’s been on the back burner for years and we have pushed together to make sure it works.”

The mayor said the city plans to use the temporarily fire station for around eight weeks.

