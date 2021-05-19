Darlington woman tells her husband to come home, but wouldn’t say why: $500K lottery ticket

COLUMBIA, SC – A Darlington wife called her husband at work and told him to come home, but she wouldn’t tell him why.

When he walked through the door she surprised him with some exciting news. The South Carolina Education Lottery called to tell her that a non-winning lottery ticket she entered into a drawing was picked to win $500,000.

“I cried,” the wife said when she found out her non-winning ticket was selected from the more than 1.3 million entries received to win the $500,000 prize in the Game of Suits Second-Chance Promotion.

Now that the shock of winning half-a-million dollars has worn off, the couple is making plans.

“We are overjoyed,” the wife said. “We have wanted to buy a new home for a while.”

On Thursday, the Lottery will announce another second-chance drawing winner. This time, someone is going to win $200,000 in the $200K Cash Second-Chance promotion. To learn more about the Lottery’s second-chance promotions, join our Players’ Club at sceducationlottery.com.