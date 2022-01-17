Darlington

Skip to content
WBTW
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
🔴 Live
Live Newscasts
Live Streams
Live National
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
State – Regional
News13 Investigates
Unsafe at Home
Palmetto Pot War
Growth Tracker
Coronavirus
Washington-DC
National
BestReviews
Entertainment
Positively Carolina
Top Stories
Supreme Court rejects bid to block mask mandate on airplanes
Top Stories
2-year-old boy in stable condition after being shot while inside car in North Carolina, deputies say
Video
North Carolina teen shot during ‘sweet 16’ birthday party; police search for suspect
Allegedly fraudulent Charleston COVID testing site received more than $120M in federal funds
Video
Myrtle Beach Fire Department responds to fire at Broadway at the Beach restaurant
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
News13 Shootings Map
Human Trafficking
Carolina’s Missing and Murdered Podcast
Top Stories
Florence 1 Schools mourns loss of 14-year-old killed in shooting
Top Stories
Police arrest man wanted in alleged assault at Conway apartment complex
Top Stories
Lumberton man jailed after person critically injured in stabbing
Video
1 person hurt Monday evening in shooting in Florence County
Video
14-year-old’s death in Florence County investigated as a homicide
Video
Motive unknown for triple killing at North Carolina shopping center
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
WBTW Weather Cams
Weather App
Hurricane Center
Color The Weather
Weather Alerts
3 Degree Guarantee
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
CCU Bowl Game
Golf
Carolina Panthers
High School Blitz
Top Stories
Former NFL, Alabama QB Jay Barker arrested
Top Stories
CCU women drop 81-60 contest to Arkansas State
Top Stories
Cole scores 20, Williams 19, but Coastal falls in overtime to App State, 84-76
Video
South Carolina drops to 1-3 in the SEC play, falls at home to Florida, 71-63
Hartsville, Myrtle Beach, West Florence pick up Region 6-4A boys basketball wins on Friday
Video
CCU women rally, but fall short at Little Rock on Thursday, 54-50
Count On Health
Health News
Tracking The Vaccine
Coronavirus
Count on Health Partners
Living Local
Features
Pro Football Challenge
Calendar
Pet of the Weekend
Contests
Contest Winners
Live Healthy
Talkin’ Trash 2021
Remarkable Women
PR Newswire Press Releases
About Us
Email News Signup
WBTW News 13 Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
WBTW TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Antenna Tips
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Darlington
Darlington observes 36th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day event
Video
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up
What People Are Reading on wbtw.com
Motive unknown for triple killing at North Carolina shopping center
Worker sues North Myrtle Beach restaurant
Video
South Carolina man wins $300K waiting in drive thru line
Crews respond to possible drowning at Myrtle Beach resort hotel
Video
Florence 1 Schools mourns loss of 14-year-old killed in shooting
Myrtle Beach Fire Department responds to fire at Broadway at the Beach restaurant
14-year-old’s death in Florence County investigated as a homicide
Video
New Chick-fil-A location to open in Myrtle Beach area Thursday
SLED investigating after accused car break-in suspect killed by South Carolina officer
Video
Lumberton man jailed after person critically injured in stabbing
Video
Tweets by WBTWNews13