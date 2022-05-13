DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Two juveniles are in custody after a shooting earlier this week in Darlington, according to authorities.

The two suspects, whose names have not been announced, were involved in a shooting on Tuesday, when they reportedly fired at other juveniles on Edwards Avenue, according to officials.

The two were arrested on Thursday and taken tot he Department of Justice in Columbia for attempted murder, the unlawful carrying of a weapon, resisting arrest and for the possession of stolen firearms.

Police were initially trying to give the juveniles a trespass notice when they ran away, according to officials. They were arrested and found with weapons.

It’s the second shooting to happen on Edwards Avenue this year. On April 27, Mayo High School was temporarily placed on lockdown after a shooting involving two cars happened at Edwards Avenue and Chestnut Street.