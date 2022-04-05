DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – A second man is facing charges in a January 2020 armed robbery at a Waffle Houe restaurant in Darlington, according to a police report News13 obtained from Darlington police.

Tandre Allen was arrested on March 21 and charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon in connection with the Jan. 12, 2020 robbery at the restaurant on S. Main Street. News13 requested the police report on March 22 but did not receive it until Tuesday.

Butch Dion Miller, who was arrested in November 2020, is accused of holding several people at gunpoint while taking money from the restaurant’s cash register, according to police.

According to the police report, three employees were in the restaurant when two men entered around 3 a.m. The employees told police one of the men had a gun and ordered an employee to open the register. Once it was opened, his accomplice reached over the counter and grabbed the money before they ran to the rear of the business.

Police later reviewed surveillance video that showed two men walking from the back side of the building and going inside, the report said. The video confirmed that one of the men had a gun when he entered the building and that a second person reached over the counter and grabbed cash before both men fled.

Both Allen and Miller had been arrested in unrelated incidents that happened after the Waffle House robbery.

Allen was arrested in August 2020 and charged with attempted murder and other charges after an armed robbery in Florence. Ivestigators said he allegedly robbing a victim at gunpoint in the 1900 block of West Lucas Street and that he also fired a shot into a car that hit a person in the elbow.

Miller was arrested in Feburary 2022 and charged with attempted murder and other charges for allegedly stabbing a man in January and then later breaking into the man’s home while he was in the hospital, according to arrest warrants.