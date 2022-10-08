DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The longest-running festival in Darlington County attracted a large crowd to the downtown area on Saturday.

The 39th annual Sweet Potato Festival “On the Square” outside the Darlington County Courthouse featured craft vendors from across the Southeast.

One Hartsville resident said she enjoys attending the festival every year.

“I just love doing things like this, and I love sweet potatoes anyhow,” Sallie Brown said. “So I had to come out here. I think it’s getting better and better, and I enjoy seeing the people enjoy themselves, walking around here. It’s a good thing to get out because we’ve been locked down for a while, but we back out, but we still got to be careful.”

The festival also included live music, food and fun activities for kids, including face-painting, puppet shows and other games and races.