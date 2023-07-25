DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – Four people announced their candidacy at Bethel A.M.E Church in Darlington on Thursday for the city’s upcoming election.

Darlington’s former Mayor Gloria Cheeseboro Hines, Angela Nikki McRavin and Albert Johnson made their announcement for three at-large city council seats. Damian Prince said he will be running for mayor.

Hines was Darlington’s first African American female mayor, serving from 2016 to 2020. She was unseated by current Mayor Curtis Boyd.

The three seats that Hines, McRavin and Johnson are seeking are currently held by Bryant Gardner, John Milling and Howard Nettles.

The filing period for the November election begins Aug. 1 until Aug. 15.