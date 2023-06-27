DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – A person in Darlington won a $50,000 lottery ticket at Darlington Gas N Go on Harry Byrd Highway, according to lottery officials. 

The Double Play ticket matched four of the first five numbers and the red Powerball number. 

The odds of winning $50,000 playing Powerball® are 1 in 913,129, according to lottery officials. 

Lottery officials advised people to check their tickets if they purchased a lottery ticket from this location.

