DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – A person in Darlington won a $50,000 lottery ticket at Darlington Gas N Go on Harry Byrd Highway, according to lottery officials.
The Double Play ticket matched four of the first five numbers and the red Powerball number.
The odds of winning $50,000 playing Powerball® are 1 in 913,129, according to lottery officials.
Lottery officials advised people to check their tickets if they purchased a lottery ticket from this location.
