DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The 5th annual Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K will return to Darlington Raceway on Aug. 31, track officials announced Tuesday.

Runners can sign up as soon as Tuesday.

The 5K honors the life of Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway, who died after being shot on Oct. 3, 2018, in an ambush in the Vintage Place neighborhood in Florence. Carraway was among several officers who went to the home of Frederick Hopkins to investigate alleged criminal sexual conduct by Hopkins’ son, Seth. Five other officers were wounded in the attack.

Brown’s RV Superstore will be the presenting sponsor with the official race name being the Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K presented by Brown’s RV Superstore. Proceeds will go to the Terrence F. Carraway Foundation, according to a release.

“We are excited to once again welcome runners to compete in honor of Terrence Carraway, who gave his life while protecting this community,” Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp said. “Darlington Raceway is thankful for Brown’s RV Superstore for supporting this important event that benefits the Terrence F. Carraway Foundation.”

Carraway’s wife, Allison, said the event will allow her husband’s legacy to thrive.

“My husband Sgt. Terrence Carraway dedicated more than 30 years of his life serving and protecting his community as well as his first responders family,” she said. “We are very appreciative to Darlington Raceway for initiating the Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K and their continued support. The Terrence F. Carraway Foundation was established to ensure that we keep his memory alive and continue to shine that beacon of light for our first responders, our friends and family as well as our communities to come together as one. We thank everyone for their continued support and prayers.”

The 5K will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 31. There will also be a Hot Lap Fun Run, which allows runners to take a lap around the track at their own pace. Both races will start and finish on the track’s historic start/finish line and give runners an opportunity to feel the triumphant victory that only NASCAR’s greatest drivers have observed.

Early bird registration is $25 for the 5K and $15 for the Hot Lap Fun Run through Aug. 1. After that date, registration will be $30 for the 5K and $20 for the Hot Lap Fun Run through Aug. 31.

Race day registration will be $35 for the 5K and $20 for the Hot Lap Fun Run. All race participants will receive a t-shirt, gift bag and medal. The race will be run in partnership with Simply Timing to benefit the Terrence F. Carraway Foundation.

You can register for the event on the Darlington Raceway website.