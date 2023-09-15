DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people had an argument which led to a person pulling out a gun in Walmart Friday morning.

Darlington police officers were called at about 11:45 a.m. to the Walmart located on 251 Andover place in Darlington regarding a person inside the store with a weapon.

While on scene, police learned that four people had a verbal altercation and as a result one of the subjects with a concealed weapons permit presented a weapon.

Law enforcement cleared the store and conducted a search for additional subjects, police said. No shots were fired, and no one was injured.

According to photos submitted by News13 Viewers, it appears that one person was in handcuffs.

The incident is an active investigation.

