DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a 16-year-old on the campus of Darlington-Lee Adult Education Campus earlier this month, according to Darlington Police Chief Jimmy Davis.

Quinton McLeroy Jr. has been charged with murder in the shooting, online jail records show. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said McLeroy was taken into custody Monday after a short foot chase.

Si’dreek Maurice Player died in the shooting, according to an online obituary.

Player was pronounced dead at a hospital after the shooting, according to the Darlington County School District and Coroner Todd Hardee. Authorities were called to the area shortly before 1 p.m. on Oct. 10.

No other information was immediately available.

