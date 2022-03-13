DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW)– Autocross drivers kicked off the season Sunday at Darlington Raceway with drivers’ technical skills put to the test on a course featuring sharp turns marked with traffic cones.

“It’s pure adrenaline. If you do it right, your hands shake when you finish,” Shellie McKee, regional executive for the Sports Car Club of America, said. “It’s for the adrenaline junkies. That’s what we’re all here for.”

Drivers pushed their cars to the limit on the course, which was set up in the shadows of Darlington Raceway’s grandstands.

“You need to be able to navigate the cones as quickly as possible,” she said.

McKee said the sport is easy to get involved with as different classes pit drivers with different types of cars and levels of skill against each other. Many drivers modify their cars to make them more effective.

“Basic modifications for autocross,” driver Connor Dorony said. “Wider wheels and tires, slightly stiffer suspension and stickier brakes.”

Dave Jenkins said he has been racing autocross for 30 years.

“I always run a stock car,” he said. “I buy a car, I don’t do anything to it. All I do is buy the tires. Because I don’t spend a lot of money.”

McKee said the club will compete at Darlington Raceway and in Charleston every month until October.

“If you have an inkling of a curiosity about autocross, come and check it out,” Dorony said. “It’s not very expensive; it’s lots of fun, and if you do it once you’ll get hooked.”