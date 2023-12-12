DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The Blue Street ball fields in Darlington will soon be transformed into a sports complex after a unanimous vote in Tuesday’s city council meeting.

The $5 million project is thanks to a partnership between the city of Darlington, Darlington County School District and the Darlington Area Recreation Department.

The work will include upgrades to the fields, along with a new baseball stadium, six new tennis courts, new lighting and fencing and new concession stands and bathrooms.

Crews will break ground in the spring.