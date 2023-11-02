DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. ( WBTW) — A man accused in the killing of a Darlington teenager in December 2020 is back in jail after violating the conditions of his bond in the case, Police Chief Jimmy Davis said.

Kenlarris Kelly was originally arrested and charged with murder in September 2020 after authorities said the teenager was shot to death on Short Coker Street in Darlington. Kelly was 18 years old at the time. The teenager who died has not been identified by authorities.

Kelly was booked into the W. Glenn Campell Detention Center on Monday and is being held without bond. Online jail records show that he is facing charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon and resisting arrest.