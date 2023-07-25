DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – Brunson Dargan Elementary School, a staple of the Darlington community, will be demolished.

The board unanimously approved its demolition July 10. The demolition will cost about $500,000 to $600,000 according to Darlington County School superintendent Dr. Tim Newman.

It was recommended the elementary school be demolished because it has been vacant for three years and has deteriorated to a state of disrepair.

The recommendation also said the building was hazardous and a liability to the district in its present condition.

“We have been out of that building for three years now,” Newman said. “We moved out of the building for good reason, and it was to build a new school because that particular school and the other school whose building is no longer in existence was not suitable for students to be in.”

Newman said there were significant challenges with the property when they moved out and those issues have only exacerbated.

He cited significant roofing issues that would be over $1 million in repairs, water damage inside the building, HVC, electrical, water, sewer issues, and squatters getting into the building.

“We had a break-in this past Friday,” Newman said.

He also said a group that stores hurricane supplies at the property were broken into.

“I know it’s a cost to do this, but I think it’s the right thing to do for the community and I think it’s a good business move because I think the property is not as marketable with a building that has significant issues with it than what it would be if there was not a building on it.”

Newman said the land will be worth more without the building on it than it currently is.

Board member Leigh Anne Kelley added that the property has been available for any serious offers to purchase as it is, and because of the condition, no one has been interested in it putting that kind of money into an existing building.