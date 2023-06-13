A police chase ensued after a car was pulled over for a tint violation and the driver sped off.

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – A police chase ensued after a car was pulled over for a tint violation and the driver sped off, according to Darlington police chief Jimmy Davis.

Davis said the chase started on Limit Street in Darlington around 12:15 p.m.

The chase went on for three minutes before Davis said it became ‘too risky’ going on back roads and was called off.

Davis said there is suspicion the vehicle is stolen because it matches the description of a stolen vehicle, but that has not been confirmed.

The driver has not been found and is still on the run.

