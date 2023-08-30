DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Darlington’s administration building will close at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday and will reopen Friday at 8:30 a.m. in anticipation of the heavy rains and high winds from Hurricane Idalia.

The city said in a news release that first responders, including water and sewer, storm water and streets personnel, are prepared for the inclement weather and are on standby.

Storm water staff have been cleaning debris from storm drains to allow for greater flow of water and will continue throughout today, the city said.

“Darlington city staff have trained for events such as this and are ready to act,” Darlington City Manager John Payne said in the release. “We ask that as the storm arrives people stay indoors and not travel unless necessary. Trees and power lines could be downed, creating dangerous situations. Streets could be blocked off. Our primary goal is the safety of the citizens of Darlington.”