DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington is addressing a collapsed sidewalk and sewer repairs across the city.

A sidewalk on Chestnut Street recently collapsed because of a sewer line break, according to City Manager John Payne.

Payne said he was informed of the collapse on Monday and the line was repaired by Monday afternoon. He said the sidewalk should be repaired in the next week, but the dirt has to properly settle before crews can pour concrete.

About a half-mile away, a sewer line on E Avenue is also being restored as part of a grant to repair sewer lines in south Darlington, Payne said.

“Unfortunately, the City of Darlington has century-old infrastructure that is in need of repair and/or replacement,” Payne said in an email to News13.

Payne said the city was just awarded $2.9 million from the latest round of funds from the South Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority for sewer repairs across the city.