DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A 64-year-old Darlington boxing coach was arrested last week after allegedly assaulting a child at a gym, according to police records.

Larry Eugene Frazier is facing one charge of third-degree criminal sexual assault with a minor.

The assault allegedly happened in mid July in a locker room at the B.A. Gary Recreation Center, according to an arrest warrant. After inappropriately touching the student, he said that the child needed a massage, which cause the victim to fear for their safety and tell a family member.

Frazier is listed in Carolinas Boxing Hall of Fame. His biography on its website said that he became interested in the sport after watching the Joe Frazier vs. George Foreman match in 1973.

Frazier has won multiple boxing awards, served on the U.S. Marine Corps’ boxing team and has fought professionally. He joined One More Round as a coach in 2014.

News13 has tried reaching out to his gym for comment by phone and email, and has not heard back. The number listed for the business does not have a voicemail set up.