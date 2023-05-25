DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – Darlington City Council approved three new purchases for the City of Darlington Police Department Tuesday night.

City manager John Payne said the purchases were not required to have readings and only needed a vote to be approved.

The first purchase approved by city council was a new computer server for the Police Department that totaled about $21,000. Darlington Police Chief Jimmy Davis said the computer server was over five years old and had outlived its useful life.

The second approved purchase was the approval to use a grant of $27,000 awarded by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety to the City of Darlington Police Department to purchase six laptops.

The grant award covers 100% of the cost and the city did not have to match any funds.

The third approved purchase was for the police department to use drug monies that were confiscated from illegal activities to spend to fight drug crime in Darlington.

The narcotics division will use a portion of the funds to purchase a vehicle to fight illegal drugs and it will be of no cost to taxpayers, according to Davis.