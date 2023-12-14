DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington man is one of five people charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division in a human trafficking investigation.

Jared H. Pease, 56, faces three counts of human trafficking of a victim younger than 18, according to warrants from SLED. He was arrested on Nov. 9.

Between Feb. 22 and April 14, Pease, along with four others, is accused of “facilitating a minor for the purpose of and engaging in performing sexual acts for compensation,” warrants show.

Rebecca Melanie Perry of Fayetteville, North Carolina; Antonio Marquis Nicholson of West Columbia; Terrell Counts of Columbia; and Monesha Tatayana Lapri Gary of Laurens all face similar charges, SLED said.

The investigation is ongoing. The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.