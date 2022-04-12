DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington man is next set to appear in court on May 4 after being charged with sexually assaulting a child.

Lendell Cott Robinson is facing one charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to booking records. He received a $40,000 surety bond and was released on Feb. 22 after being arrested on Feb. 16 in Darlington County.

Robinson knew the child, who is between the ages of 11 and 14 years old, according to law enforcement records.

The assault happened in the Hartsville area, according to a warrant.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office would not provide information on the case when asked by News13.