DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington man found guilty of kidnapping and sex crimes involving a young child in 2015 was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison, according to the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Terry Lee Sanders, 48, was found guilty on Friday of kidnapping, first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. The crimes took place on Oct. 2, 2015, in Darlington, the solicitor’s office said.

Sanders was sentenced to 25 years each for kidnapping and the first-degree count of sexual conduct with a minor and 15 years for the third-degree sexual conduct charge. However, the sentences will run concurrently with one another, meaning his prison sentence is 25 years.