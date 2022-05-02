DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington man is set to spend more than 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to drug charges, according to an announcement Monday afternoon from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Carolina.

Cory McNeal was arrested on April 17, 2020, by a Florence County deputy, who noticed a marijuana odor in McNeal’s car, according to the announcement. A search of the car found a gun, a digital scale, .44 grams of cocaine, 3.36 grams of crack cocaine, 4.44 grams of marijuana, 10 grams of fentanyl, 21.61 grams of heroin, 97 tablets containing 23.25 grams of methamphetamine and another 5.04 grams of methamphetamine.

Judge Sherri Lydon sentenced him to 151 months in federal prison. Upon release, he will have three years of court-ordered supervision.