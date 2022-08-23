COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington man recently won a $200,000 scratch-off prize in the South Carolina Education Lottery, officials said.

The man cashed in a $5 ticket he bought at the US Mini Mart convenience store on S. Main St. in Darlington. He scratched off the winning ticket in the store’s parking lot.

“I just sat in the car for a while,” he said. “I was in disbelief.”

The lottery also announced two other scratch-off winners on Tuesday. An Aiken woman also won $200,000 on a $5 scratch-off she bought at the Enmark Station on Edgefield Highway in Aiken while she was on her way home from work.

“I was overjoyed,” she said. “I’ve already started looking for a house.”

The third winning ticket was sold in Santee, where a man won $30,000 after buying a $2 scratch-off ticket at the River Country Store on Old Highway 6, the lottery said.

“I was looking for a larger home and suspended the search,” the man said. “It’s unbelievable.”

The wins leave one top prize remaining in the Carolina Gold 20X game at odds of 1 in 528.000, one top prize in the Carolina Gold 50X game at odds of 1 in 750,000 and two top prizes in the Triple Play game at odds of 1 in 750,000.

River Country Store in Santee received a commission of $300 for selling the claimed ticket. The US Mini Mart in Aiken and the Enmark Station #860 received commissions of $2,000.