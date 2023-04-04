DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The city of Darlington has begun $1.4 million worth of projects aimed at repairing some of its outdated infrastructure.

Mayor Curtis Boyd said the city is having to deal with pipes that have been in place since the 1900s and that they have not been maintained.

One of the dangers of having an aging system includes the danger of sinkholes like one on E. Avenue, which residents say has been there for months. The hole remained open on Monday before city officials covered it with a large piece of metal.

Residents said it’s on the same street where another sinkhole appeared two years earlier. Half of the street had to be repaired and repaved after that hole was fixed, they said.

Now, residents are afraid that the weight of cars driving on the street will eventually cause the rest of the street to collapse.

“Nothing is being done about it, and I live right here in front of it at 111 East Avenue, and this hole is a hazard for everyone that lives here and comes up and down this street,” Sharieef Muhammed said.

Boyd said the city is aggressively trying to get its infrastructure in order and that are multiple projects going on to replace parts of the outdated system.

Resident Albert Johnson said he has been grappling with the sewage coming into his backyard for a decade or more and that he has had to remove countless snakes from his property.

Johnson said he has complained to city officials but they told him it was not a city issue and that he would have to handle it. He said he has spent $5,000 to replace all of his pipes but said the problem hasn’t gone away.

“That’s why I dug up all of my pipes, every pipe around my house and replaced them with new pipes,” he said. “And the water is still backing up on my property.”

Johnson also said he is unable to rent out his residence because the building inspector will not turn the water on until the sewage stops backing up into the home.”

