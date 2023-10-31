DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington police officer responded to Chestnut and Washington streets on Friday after a mayoral candidate reported that his face was cut out of one of his campaign signs, according to a police report obtained by News13.

The candidate, Damain Prince, told the officer that his sign had been vandalized and that it most likely happened Thursday night or early Friday morning, according to the report.

The officer said he saw that Prince’s head cut had been out of the sign, the report said. Prince told police he did not want to pursue charges. About $100 worth of damage was done to the sign, the report stated.

According to video captured by News13, a Curtis Boyd campaign sign nearby appeared to have been knocked over. Boyd is the current mayor of Darlington who is campaigning for re-election.

“I must be honest I was hurt,” Prince told News13. ” Why would someone stoop this low and do something so ignorant or unlearned? They cut my face out and left my name there. People don’t have to see my face, but they know my name. When they go to vote, they will not see a face, they will see a name.”

Prince said an analogy came to mind about the crucifixion of Christ.

“They crucified Christ, but his name still has power,” he said. “I am in no way comparing myself to Christ, but the analogy came to me and stuck to me, and I felt peace.”